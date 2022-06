CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is having a job fair on Saturday, July 9.

It’s at the Canfield Fairgrounds Event Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you go, you could work in parking, gate admissions, or be an usher.

Opportunities are available for the entire Fair Week, August 31-September 5.

The Canfield Fair is celebrating its 176th year in 2022.

For more information, visit the Canfield Fair’s website.