Canfield Fair team to get big chunk of American Recovery Plan money

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are passing out more of the money they received through the American Recovery Plan.

Leaders with the Mahoning County Agriculture Society, which runs the Canfield Fair received a big check for $300,000.

The money will be used to continue the building of an arena at the fairgrounds that is to be used by the county’s Junior Fair and 4-H programs.

Among other items, new restroom facilities will be added to the building, allowing it to be used for meetings, receptions and other events.