Canfield Fair in 90 seconds: Everything you need to know

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is in full swing after taking a year off due to Covid. Here’s everything you need to know.

The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Labor Day.

Parking is free at the fairgrounds, and there are also shuttle services available for senior citizens between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Children under 6 are free, but for everyone else, the admission prices are different each day.

Friday:

Ages 7 -12: $3

Ages 13 and over: $8

Ages 62 and over: $6

Saturday and Sunday:

Ages 7 – 12: $5

Ages 13 and over: $10

Monday:

Ages 7 – 12: $2

Ages 13 and over: $6

The rides are up and running, the prices for tickets are:

One ticket for $1.50, 10 for $15, 22 for $25 and 55 for $55.

The Mahoning County Junior Fair Youth is located in building 25. The tractors are all out right near the grandstands.

One of the main things that draw people out each year is the food. From the funnel cakes to the fries, the ice cream and of course the lemonade.

Like Mullen Old Fashioned Lemonade Shakes. This is their first year out at the fair.

“As you can see there’s a lot of lemonade stands out here, but I think everyone wants their lemonade stands once they get their meal,” said Madison Mullen, with Mullen Old Fashioned Lemonade Shakes.

Some stands are cash only, while others do accept credit and debit cards.

You don’t need to wear a mask, but can if you’d like.

And you definitely can’t leave without stopping to see the horses and the chickens, and rabbits. And all the other animals located near Gate D.

Grammy-winning country star Darius Rucker will perform on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. at the Grandstand.