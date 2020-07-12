Canfield Fair Food Extravaganza goes on after fair canceled

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Just a few days ago, officials said there will be no Canfield Fair this year, but there’s still plenty of ways to get your fair food fix in.

The good news is that you’re still able to get in all the food the fair normally has to offer.

The Fair Food Extravaganza has been so successful that they keep having it. In fact, during the last one they saw more than 3,500 cars come through.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For a full list of vendors and menus, you can visit the Canfield Fairgrounds website.