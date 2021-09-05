Canfield Fair brings traditions together: For one family, it goes back generations

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of people have come out to the Canfield Fair this year, and for some, it’s an every year tradition. For one family, they’ve been carrying on the tradition for decades.

The Canfield Fair has been around for 175 years and is the second largest fair in Ohio.

Many people have been coming to this fair for a long time.

One family has had three generations of family members at the Canfield Fair. Russ Evans has come since the year he was born. He says he has seen the fair evolve a lot over time.

“I’ve seen it change a lot over the years, but most of it is for the better. We miss some of the old things, but most of it’s for the better,” Evans said.

Evans and his family look forward to the fair year after year, and he hopes his family will continue to carry on the tradition.

Evans has been coming to the Canfield Fair for 73 consecutive years.

Evans’ daughter Jennifer has gone to the Canfield Fair for 45 years. Like her father, she now brings her kids every year, and everyone looks forward to coming back.

“It’s the coolest fair ever and great food. Like, who wouldn’t want to come?” said Rebecca, Evens’ granddaughter.

“I like to see the animals. I show them the tractors and things that I grew up with when I was a kid,” Evans said.

The whole family had a great time seeing everything the fair has to offer.

There are still two days left to check out the fair, and events are still going on.

The Booster Run 5K wrapped up Sunday morning after its 8 a.m. start time. The run has been going on for about eight years. Organizer John James said the idea came together one night after Labor Day.

“About three in the morning when we were loading out animals, we said, ‘We need to do something to raise money for feeders, for waterers, for fence.’ We needed some new equipment, and so there were a couple of us that ran so let’s do a 5K,” James said.

This year, James said they’ve now made $30,000 from the run over the past eight years. It’s helped them afford expenses from feeders and waterers to cages and pens to other new equipment.