Canfield Fair breaks ground on new event center

The center will be home for the Junior Fair and other events

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been two years in the making, but Wednesday, the Canfield Fair broke ground on a new event center.

Located at the intersection of Whetmore and Goshen lanes in the fairgrounds, there will soon be a new home for the Junior Fair.

The $4.2 million project will be the main area for all the 4-H Club kids and all their projects.

The building will also be available to be rented out for trade shows, horse shows, home and garden shows and other events.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the cost of the project. This story has been corrected, and WKBN regrets the error.