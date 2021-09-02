Canfield Fair board, vendors navigate worker shortage with long hours and community help

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As crowds return to the Canfield Fair, concession stands and other vendors hope to recover from last year when very few were on the grounds because of COVID-19.

But a number of vendors are being stretched thin because of staffing problems, forcing workers to put in longer hours.

“Of course, we’ll give them overtime and have them stay as long as they want, but everyone’s pitching in to help,” said Cahd Scianna, Jr. with Atone’s Kitchen.

The staffing problems have had an impact all over the fairgrounds. Fair directors have had to search harder this year to find people to staff the fair itself, whether finding enough kids from high schools to help park cars, take tickets ane even provide security.

“I think every business, every governmental entity is having a hard time finding employees,” said Judge Scott Hunter, a member of the Canfield Fair Board of Directors.

To augment manpower for the Canfield Fair police, Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies have been brought in working side jobs as extra security, paid or by the fair board.

“We are not going to disclose everything we have, but it is a lot of communication and it’s a lot of collaboration. We are going to do everything we can to ensure a safe environment for everyone,” Hunter said.

Due to security concerns, officials are not able to provide specific numbers for their security services but insist they have enough people to keep the fairgrounds safe.