Canfield Fair Board asks for drivers’ patience as construction could cause backups

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s an update to some traffic troubles in Canfield Tuesday.

Route 224 between Cardinal Drive and Route 446 is still under construction.

With the fair just around the corner, it could cause backups and heave traffic.

According to the Canfield Fair Board, the road will have a traffic light directing one lane of traffic. Drivers will be able to go east and west.

“It will work, and we just ask that some of the crowds we’re expecting to be a little patient and certainly follow the signs. They won’t have any trouble getting to the fair,” said George Roman, a board member.

The construction will be put on hold starting the day of the fair until after Labor Day.

The Canfield Fair Board asks drivers to be patient.