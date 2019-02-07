Breaking News
Audit finds Youngstown misused water and sewer funds

Canfield Fair announces Pentatonix as 2019 entertainer

Local News

Pentatonix Canfield Fair

The Canfield Fair is still several months away, but the announcement for this year’s entertainer has been made.

Pentatonix will perform at 8 p.m. September 1.

Tickets go on sale at noon February 15 at www.ticketmaster.com.

Tickets range from $36.50 to $86.50.

Pentatonix is an award-winning and multi-platinum-selling a capella group. They’re known for their cover and Christmas songs.

The group formed in 2011 and subsequently won the third season of “The Sing-Off.” 

Special guest Rachel Platten will also be on tour with Pentatonix. 

