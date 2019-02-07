Canfield Fair announces Pentatonix as 2019 entertainer

The Canfield Fair is still several months away, but the announcement for this year’s entertainer has been made.

Pentatonix will perform at 8 p.m. September 1.

Tickets go on sale at noon February 15 at www.ticketmaster.com.

Tickets range from $36.50 to $86.50.

Pentatonix is an award-winning and multi-platinum-selling a capella group. They’re known for their cover and Christmas songs.

The group formed in 2011 and subsequently won the third season of “The Sing-Off.”

Special guest Rachel Platten will also be on tour with Pentatonix.