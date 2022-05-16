Editor’s note: This story corrects Roman’s job title. We regret the error.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Fair announced on Monday that country star Sam Hunt and rock and roll star John Fogerty will headline their stage during the fair.

Sam Hunt, known for songs “Take Your Time” and “House Party,” will perform on Sunday, September 4 with special guests Ryan Hurd and Lily Rose.

John Fogerty, known for the songs “Bad Moon Rising” and “The Old Man Down the Road,” will perform on Monday, September 5 with special guest Hearty Har. He will be playing his Creedence Clearwater Revival hits.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 18.

For the first time this year, there will also be a Hall of Fame induction for people and businesses who’ve made the fair what it is today.

“Many people don’t know we have a lot of manufacturing, but originally, it started with agricultural. It’s still a major contributor to our community,” said George Roman, director of entertainment for the Canfield Fair.