Canfield Fair 5k runners brave the rain to set new fundraising milestone

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A damp Sunday morning at the Canfield Fair was host to the Rooster Run 5k.

It kicked off at 8 a.m. on a new route on the south side of the fairgrounds.

All the runners braved the sprinkling rain for a roughly 3-mile excursion.

The race has been going on for eight years and helps to raise money for new fair equipment. This year, James said they’ve now made $30,000 from the run over the past eight years.

Organizer John James said the idea came together one night after Labor Day.

“About three in the morning when we were loading out animals, we said, ‘We need to do something to raise money for feeders, for waterers, for fence.’ We needed some new equipment, and so there were a couple of us that ran so let’s do a 5K,” James said.

It’s helped them afford expenses from feeders and waterers to cages and pens to other new equipment.

“So we’ve got an awful lot of different things with that money,” James said.

Runners look forward to running again in next year’s fair.