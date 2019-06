There is a boil alert for those living in the Blueberry Hill neighborhood

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Canfield residents are experiencing low water pressure after a main break Monday afternoon.

Police said the break is on Blueberry Hill Drive.

Police said the low water pressure is only affecting people living in that neighborhood.

Police are going around to the affected residents, telling them to boil their water for the next two days.

Crews are on the scene, working to fix it.