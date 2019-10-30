Widespread power outage impacts Canfield, Boardman and surrounding areas

Power is out to the entire city of Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Power is out to the entire city of Canfield, and thousands are without power in Boardman and surrounding areas.

Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page that the problem surrounds a high transmission line and that Ohio Edison crews are working to isolate the problem.

As of 10:30 a.m., about 4,774customers were without service in Boardman and 3,945 customers in Canfield. Outages are also being reported in Ellsworth Township, Jackson Township as well as sporadic outages in other closeby communities.

