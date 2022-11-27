Courtesy of the City of Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular tree lighting event is being pulled forward after a local team made the state championship.

The City of Canfield’s Lighting on the Green will now happen on Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m.

The event was supposed to happen on Friday, December 2, but the Canfield Rotary Club told First News they decided to move the date after the Canfield Cardinals won their semi-final game and will play in a state championship game on Friday.

Santa will arrive at the event at 7 p.m. which is also when the parade will begin.

You can find more information at the Canfield Rotary’s website.