Canfield doctor returning to Ohio to face sex charge

Local News

Dr. Albert Aiad-Toss faces a charge of first-degree felony rape

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Albert Aiadtoss charged with rape.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An emergency room doctor from Canfield is returning to Ohio to face a sex crime charge.

Dr. Albert Aiad-Toss faces a charge of first-degree felony rape.

He was arrested last month in Florida after returning from a trip to Peru.

Investigators say he traveled to the Ashland area for sex with a 12-year-old girl. They say he met the girl through a network of young teens he corresponded with on the internet.

Aiad-Toss has been held in Florida. He waived an extradition hearing Thursday and will return to Ohio voluntarily.

Aiad-Toss practiced as an emergency room doctor at Mercy Health in Boardman as a contracted doctor through Alteon Health. 

Mercy Health has said he will no longer be caring for patients there.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com