CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A doctor who managed to post bond from two counts of menacing and terroristic threat charges is now back in the Mahoning County Jail on a weapons charge.

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into the jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability, which means there is some kind of legal disability — such as an open criminal court case, a protection order against him or a prior felony conviction — that prohibits him from having a gun.

It is not clear which one of those conditions that Kooshkabadi meets in order to bar him from having a firearm. A check of local court records shows he has no prior felony or misdemeanor arrests or convictions.

A copy of a report for the arrest by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office was requested but not received. Court records show the date of the offense for the charge is April 3, a day after Boardman police had contact with Kooshkabadi following a complaint filed by a township gun shop.

He is expected to be arraigned on that charge Friday in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield.

Kooshkabadi was charged with making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony, for that offense. Boardman police have refused to release a copy of that incident report.

On April 1, Kooshkabadi was accused of threatening two people in Canfield Township and was charged by the sheriff’s office with two first-degree misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing. The sheriff’s office also refused to release a copy of that report.

Both of those charges were filed on April 4, but Kooshkabadi was not taken into custody until April 12.

Kooshkabadi has not been employed by Mercy Health since they let him go on April 1. The hospital declined to say why he was being let go, only saying that further information can be provided by law enforcement.

Kooshkabadi was given a $50,000 bond in both cases and posted his bond in both cases Friday, according to court records.