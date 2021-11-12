Canfield dedicates flag as part of continuing community improvements

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield city officials and leaders with the local American Legion Post dedicated a new 60-foot-tall flag pole on the north end of the Village Green Friday.

Canfield Mayor Richard Duffett called it just the start of improvements in the community.

The pole had actually been installed over a year ago, but the pandemic kept the city from holding a formal ceremony.

Mayor Richard Duffett said the flag pole will be the center piece of a much larger project.

“We want to put curved sidewalks in and have areas where other veterans can be honored. This could be a place for not only veterans, but citizens of Canfield to come and enjoy our great Green,” Duffett said.

Installation of the pole was paid for through donations, and Congressman Bill Johnson provided the new 12’X18′ flag.

Fundraising efforts will continue to pay for the proposed Veterans Plaza.