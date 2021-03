There was never smoke or fire inside the Dairy Queen, officials said

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A South Broad Street Dairy Queen is closed after a delivery truck snagged some wires in the parking lot.

Fire department officials said the truck caused some wires to fall, which set off smoke when they hit the ground.

Employees in the building were evacuated. There was never smoke or fire inside the Dairy Queen, officials said.

Officials are waiting for Ohio Edison to cut the power so they can remove the truck. There is no word on how long that might take.