Canfield craft show donates proceeds to support dogs in pounds

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday marked the seventh year for the annual Howliday Vendor Show at the Tippecanoe Country Cub.

The event showed off the work of nearly fifty craft vendors.

All the proceeds from the craft show will go to a nonprofit organization, Friends of Fido.

They raise money all year long to support and take care of dogs that are in need at the pound.

“Anytime that you can support your local rescues, support the pounds. Support Friends of Fido’s. We really appreciate it because it really helps the animals,” said Brooke Vaughn, Chairwoman of the event.

Vaughn said the turnout of the event was great and she was glad everyone came out and supported an important cause.