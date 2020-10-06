Canfield couple pleads not guilty in property management theft

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The husband and wife from Canfield accused of embezzling from a local property owner are free on bond.
Prosecutors say Kenny Stanton and his wife Erica run KEL Property Management. They both appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to grand theft charges.
Investigators say the couple was hired to operate an apartment in Boardman but instead pocketed thousands in rental payments. They also misused a company credit card to buy items for themselves, according to prosecutors.
Both are set for trial in December.
