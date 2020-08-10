Canfield company celebrates 60 years of producing hardwood products for the Valley

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield company marked its 60th year of producing hardwood products for the Valley.

Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods is celebrating its 60th year in business.

The family-owned and operated company was founded in 1960 by three brothers, Howard, Richard and Paul Baird. It is recognized as a premier nationwide producer and retailed of fine hardwood products.

Three generations of family members currently work for Baird Brothers, and over 125 Valley residents are employed with the company.

“I was 16 years old, still in high school, when my brothers and I used my father’s handset sawmill to take a couple of local orders for rough lumber,” said Paul Baird, co-owner at Baird Brothers. “And, just like anything else, day by day, month by month, we grew into what we are today.”

Baird Brothers attributes its continued growth to having dedicated employees and customers, along with a forward-thinking business focus.

Long before sustainability became a buzz word, Baird Brothers installed natural gas generators on the property to produce their own power, and in the early 2000s, they added wood-fired boilers to convert sawdust waste into heat.

Over the course of the past two years, Baird Brothers also partnered with the This Old House organization, which boasts two of the highest-rated home improvement shows on television, This Old House and Ask This Old House and This Old House Magazine. Baird Brothers supplied various products for four This Old House projects since 2018 and is currently working with the network on two additional New England-based homes.

“We are thankful for the great customers, staff and opportunities we’ve had over the decades,” said Paul. “You have to have quality people—you have to have good people—because you’re only as strong as the individuals you have around you.”

Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods manufactures and retails high-quality architectural hardwood products, including mouldings, handrails, stair parts, flooring, S4S lumber and more.

Since 1960, Baird Brothers has based its business on quality, integrity and attentive customer service, and is proud to have the capability to complete any job, from large project coordination to logistics.

Baird’s inventory allows for same-day shipping, and the company’s ability to provide custom moldings and interior doors has made them the architectural millwork provider of choice on projects from coast-to-coast.

