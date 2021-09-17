Canfield coffee shop moving into new Youngstown space

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Coffee and Tea is making a voyage of its own from Canfield to Youngstown.

The company needs more space and will take over two buildings on Mahoning Avenue near Milton Avenue.

One building will be for roasting and the other will be used as a community space.

Head roaster Levi Smith is from Youngstown and is also excited to be back in the community.

“Us entrepreneurs who bring businesses to communities, we’re not really thinking about all of that, but what’s on my mind is we’re bringing our businesses and our lives into the community and it’s been awesome to see the outpouring of support around here,” Smith said.

They plan to be up and running in Youngstown by the end of 2022.