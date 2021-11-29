Canfield closer to fundraising goal ahead of holidays

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — As a number of local communities get ready to hold holiday tree lightings this week, the Rotary Club in Canfield is inching closer to a big fundraising goal.

Workers unloaded live Christmas trees along the Village Green on Monday morning.

When it’s all done, there will be 65 trees in a ring around the green. There will also be animated light displays.

Local Rotarians collected sponsorships for the decorations from businesses and families. They’re also raising money to build a new gazebo for the green.

“Right now, rotary has raised approximately $70-75,000 through the donations with the city and we’ve worked with many different organizations to try and see what we can do,” said Anthony Nacarato with Canfield Rotary.

The project is expected to cost up to $125,000. Canfield will hold its tree lighting Friday evening.