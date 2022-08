CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Canfield city manager Wade Calhoun and another city employee have been placed on paid leave but no one at this point will say why.

The decision to place Calhoun on leave was made following Wednesday night’s city council meeting.

We don’t know the identity of the other city employee.

Canfield Police Chief Chuck Colucci has been named acting city manager.

Calhoun has been city manager in Canfield for four years.