CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield City Council rejected a proposal to open an indoor gun range in Canfield.

The owner of Iron Sights Armory came to council with plans to build an indoor range next to her current property.

Right now, an ordinance says it’s illegal to shoot a firearm in the city, unless in self-defense.

Some residents said the gun range would be too close to a school.