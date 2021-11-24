Canfield church continues Thanksgiving tradition

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) -A Thanksgiving tradition for a local church congregation in Canfield continues this year.

This is the 39th year volunteers with Saint Micheal Parish hold “The Turkey Connection.”

They collect fully-cooked turkeys, side dishes and desserts and then divide all the food for donation to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, Saint Vincent DePaul and Our Community Kitchen to serve Thanksgiving meals to the less fortunate.

“You know there are people at the top of the echelon who none of this bothers, but we can see how many people who have a real need,” said volunteer Juanita Sherba.

Organizers hope to collect more than 100 turkeys this year.