Canfield church builds anticipation for car show benefitting Rescue Mission

Some special cars were in the parking lot Wednesday to preview the Gearhead Benefit Car Show next month

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Old cars joined in the parking lot of Canfield Presbyterian Church Wednesday afternoon to promote a brand new event for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

The pre-promotion event was to draw attention to the church’s Gearhead Benefit Car Show happening Saturday, September 28.

All of the proceeds will go to the Rescue Mission.

Church members Sharee Bosze and Don Devito teamed up with the idea to bring people who enjoy cars together.

They thought it would be great to give back to the Rescue Mission as it gets its new location up and running.

“The need is there. They’re already in motion with wanting to break ground and getting this new structure built, so it’s now,” Bosze said.

There will be a DJ, raffles, a scavenger hunt and it only costs $5 to enter your car.

One of the raffle prizes is a week on Shell Island in an oceanfront condo.

If it rains on September 28, the event will be postponed to the next day.