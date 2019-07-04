Canfield celebrates Fourth of July with annual parade

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – People in Canfield took time out to celebrate the Fourth of July with an annual parade.

As always, cars lined up in the fairgrounds before turning down Broad Street.

Hundreds of local groups joined veterans, antique vehicles and, of course, fire trucks. The parade route ended at the Green.

Candace Beblo came to this parade as a child, and she’s happy that her kids can enjoy the fun now.

“Now, it’s so nice to see my little one and bring him to the fair. He just loves it,” she said. “We can’t miss it every year, and the weather is beautiful.”

“I love seeing the kids, seeing them grow up. I see comradery in Canfield. It’s a great place to live,” said Tania Miranda.