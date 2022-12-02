CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Cardinals brought home their first-ever state title Friday night.

The bus rolled back home a little after 8 p.m. as hundreds of people were awaiting the arrival of the team.

The bus drove through a cross stream of water projected by two fire trucks. Around back, someone set off fireworks from the ground. Then, as the team approached the locker rooms, more fireworks erupted!

The celebration continued with the Canfield band playing a victory tune as the football team rang the victory bell.

It’s not just the team and fellow students who are ecstatic about the win, parents joined the celebration too.

“I am over the moon. I could not have asked for a better senior year for my son. They have broken every record that could be possible. We are the first team to go to state and win. On top of it, their senior class has won the most games in Canfield history,” said Dawn Tomko, parent of Dominic DeDonato, number 78.

But the Canfield Cardinals aren’t the only newly crowned state champions. Just down the road at South Range, the Raiders also took home the title.