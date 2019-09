The deal enables Farmers to increase its presence in Cuyahoga and Geauga counties

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Farmers National Banc Corp. acquired another bank system.

The Canfield-based Farmers reached a merger agreement with Maple Leaf Financial.

Maple Leaf is the parent company of Geauga Savings Bank.

Farmers CEO Kevin Helmick said the deal enables Farmers to increase its presence in Cuyahoga and Geauga counties.

The deal is valued at just under $40 million. It should be closed by the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2020.