Canfield bar and grille closes Saturday for Halloween

Local News

Forty10 Bar & Grille in Canfield posted on its Facebook page last week that they would be closed all day Saturday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Forty10 Bar & Grille in Canfield closes for Halloween.

WKBN

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – One local bar and grille decided they would close this Halloween so their employees could spend time with their families.

Forty10 Bar & Grille in Canfield posted on its Facebook page last week that they would be closed all day Saturday.

The post stated that with COVID-19 restrictions, many people have missed out on family functions and quality time.

Being a family-owned business, they wanted to make sure their employees didn’t miss out this time.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com