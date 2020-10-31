Canfield bar and grille closes Saturday for Halloween

Forty10 Bar & Grille in Canfield posted on its Facebook page last week that they would be closed all day Saturday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – One local bar and grille decided they would close this Halloween so their employees could spend time with their families.

The post stated that with COVID-19 restrictions, many people have missed out on family functions and quality time.

Being a family-owned business, they wanted to make sure their employees didn’t miss out this time.

