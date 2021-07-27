Canfield Back the Blue organization looking for help for charity event

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization that supports those in law enforcement is looking for a little help for its next fundraising event Friday.

The group known as Back the Blue, which sponsored an October rally last year in Canfield, is hosting its first annual fundraising golf outing Friday at Bedford Trails in Lowellville.

Like last year’s rally, the outing will donate its proceeds to support children of fallen law enforcement officers.

Organizer Christine Oliver says helping those families is near and dear to her.

“We have met people along the way and even had lost a personal friend this past year as well, who had children, and so we want to support these families,” Oliver said. “Obviously, we can’t take away the pain of losing a loved one, but we would like to do something good and give back to the community with our law enforcement officers and show them that we still support them.”

At Friday’s golf outing, there will be a four person scramble, and it will cost $100 per person or $400 per team.

The cost includes donuts in the morning, hot dogs and beer, as well as a steak dinner after the outing and beer, pop and water included.

Dinner alone can be purchased for $35 per person.

There will also be hole prizes, mulligans, skins, a 50/50, gun raffle and basket raffle for purchase.

To register, email Back the Blue at backtheblueohio@gmail.com or call Oliver at 330-519-3301.

The group is also planning another rally like last year’s, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 11.