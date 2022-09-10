CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the community honored fallen officer and Sebring resident Joseph Amabeli and his family.

Police officers, families and community members gathered for the third annual Back the Blue event on the Canfield Greens.

Back the Blue’s mission is to raise money for the families of fallen officers. All proceeds will be given to the Amabeli’s wife and two young children.

The event had 50-50 raffle baskets donated by the community, artwork auctions and a motorcycle cruise.

President Christine Oliver says nothing can undo the tragedy of loss, but she wants to help their families.

“We know we’re doing something good. We can’t bring back the people that we lose but we can try to do something to help,” said Back the Blue Ohio president Christine Oliver.

Oliver said she wants to thank the community for their support and the officers for their work.