Canfield announces high school graduation plans

Some COVID-19 guidelines are still in place

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Local School District announced it will hold an in-person graduation ceremony this year.

Commencement will be Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m. at the football stadium. The school is limiting the amount of tickets, and masks and social distancing are required.

The rain date is set for Saturday, May 29 at noon. If it’s not possible to hold the ceremony outdoors, it will be moved to the indoor gym and divided into a noon and 2 p.m. ceremony to fall in line with capacity limitations set by the Ohio Department of Health.

Families may request additional tickets on a case-by-case basis, and the ceremony will be live streamed on the Canfield Local School District YouTube channel for those unable to attend.