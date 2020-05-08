Canfield High School announces 2020 graduation plan

In a release, they said they are making every effort to make commencement a memorable, exciting and safe event for everyone involved

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Board of Education, administration and staff at Canfield High School announced their 2020 graduation plan Friday.

In a release, they said they are making every effort to make commencement a memorable, exciting and safe event for everyone involved.

On May 22, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Board members will personally distribute diplomas to the graduates at their place of residence. The graduates will be wearing caps and gowns.

On May 29, a jumbotron will broadcast the remote graduation ceremony, which will include senior speeches and more. This will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the high school upper parking lot.

One car per family (graduate included) will be allowed.