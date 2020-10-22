Canfield and New Castle police investigating woman’s sexual assault

Police say the victim was apparently picked up Wednesday night near the Canfield Library, then taken to Pennsylvania and assaulted

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police on both sides of the state line are investigating the sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman.

Police in Canfield and New Castle say they’re looking into the case.

The victim was apparently picked up Wednesday night near the Canfield Library, then taken to Pennsylvania and assaulted.

New Castle police found her later that night, left outside of a convenience store.

WKBN 27 First News is talking with detectives to get more information. We will update this story once we know more.

