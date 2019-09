First News reporter Gerri Riccutti announced Canfield as they took the field

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield High School and Lakeview High School marching bands competed in the Buckeye Invitational in Columbus on Saturday.

The teams had the opportunity to perform on the big stage that is home to Ohio State’s band.

First News reporter Gerri Riccutti announced Canfield as they took the field.

Over 30 bands from around the state competed for awards.