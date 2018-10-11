Candy needed for Youngstown block watch harvest event Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A neighborhood watch group needs a little help celebrating fall.

The ICU Blockwatch on Youngstown’s south side is holding its annual Harvest Festival and needs 50,000 pieces of candy to pass out to neighborhood youngsters.

The event is scheduled for Oct.. 21

It's a chance for kids to meet their neighbors and local safety forces. There is also a free picnic.

The group has everything covered, except the candy.

“Reese cups are great. Anything that is individually wrapped. We can’t take anything that is open, that can be touched. Anything individually wrapped is great,” said Vicky Allen, organizer.

Candy donations can be dropped off until Oct. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St Dominic Parish, 77 E. Lucius Ave., Youngstown.