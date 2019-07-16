Candles lit, balloons released to honor, remember 8-year-old stabbing victim

As the sun set, candles were lit and many said a silent prayer before the vigil ended

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – It’s been one week since 8-year-old Mark Edward Mason, Jr. was stabbed to death during a domestic dispute.

Monday night, the New Castle community came together to remember the life of “Markie” and the lives he touched.

Hundreds of people turned out at Elham’s Restaurant. It was a sea of candles and red balloons.

Markie’s uncle addressed the crowd on behalf of his family, remembering his nephew and the light he brought into their lives.

“I know that Markie is looking down on us and looking at our family and looking at the community and looking at everybody that is here today saying we’re all going to be alright. It’s going to be alright,” said Abdou Saada.

After a prayer, the crowd released the balloons into the heavens, each with a special message for Markie.

