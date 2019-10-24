Friends and family share memories of murdered Wellsville woman

Several benefits will be held in Destiny Penny's honor to help raise money for funeral costs

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Wellsville community gathered Wednesday night to remember the life of a 26-year-old mother who was shot and killed in an apartment on Main Street Tuesday morning.

About 75 people gathered at the gazebo on Main Street, directly across from the apartment complex where police say Destiny Penny was murdered.

“It’s just not fair that somebody could take her from so many people that love her and adore her,” said Ryan Stover, Penny’s friend.

“She would do anything in the world for anybody. She had a heart of gold. She loved her kids. She didn’t deserve this,” said Travis Sullivan, Penny’s brother.

“I hope and pray that she gets the justice she needs because she has four babies that’s left behind and all of our family. She didn’t deserve it,” said Jamie Anderson, Penny’s cousin.

“She’s gone now forever. Forever is a long time,” said Rolanda Plum, Penny’s great aunt.

Candles in hand, they shared stories of their loved one. A life they say was taken way too soon by domestic violence, which has not been confirmed by police.

“She was a loving person, always had a smile on her face. She loved everybody. She could light up a whole room. She was beautiful. Anyone who ever met her loved her,” Plum said.

Penny worked two jobs to support her young children.

Many of her coworkers say they’ll never forget how she made the time pass a little faster and was always there to lend a helping hand.

“It’s hard, speaking about her, because it’s hard seeing her every day at work and then not having her here,” said Austin Hughes, Penny’s coworker.

“She was just an amazing person to be around all the time,” said Chad Tice, Penny’s coworker.

“She was just that one person I knew I could always go to no matter what. She really was the light of my world,” Stover said.

With tears in their eyes and love in their hearts, the group is now begging anyone with information to please come forward.

“Don’t be a coward. You will be found,” Plum said.

“Give justice to the family. We all need it,” Anderson said.

While friends, family and loved ones of Penny are still working to come to terms with her death, the investigation into how and why this happened to the young mother of four is ongoing.

Several benefits will be held in Penny’s honor to help raise money for funeral costs, one of which will be held where Penny worked, at The Paddle Wheel Restaurant. It will take place on Nov. 7 from 3-6 p.m.