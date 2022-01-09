NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Sunday, New Castle community members three people killed in a fire just after Christmas. About 200 people gathered and lit candles.

On the morning of Dec. 28, flames broke out in the kitchen of a New Castle home and took the lives of Courtney and Terianna Payne, a mother and daughter. Terianna’s friend X’Zavia Booker also died in the fire.

The candlelight vigil honored their memories at New Castle High School. The Payne family is in awe of the community support.

“It means everything. My mother, she really didn’t bother with people and then she’s like overwhelmed that everybody is reaching out and supporting,” said Terianna’s aunt and Courtney’s sister LeAnne Payne.

Courtney, a loving mother, had her children involved in many activities and was a leader in her family.

“All the kids here are mourning because Courtney was the fun aunt,” LeAnne Payne said.

X’Zavia recently graduated from Laurel High School.

Terianna, or TT to her friends and family, was a senior at New Castle High. She was a cheerleader for most of her life and is remembered as a loving kid.

“She’s a free spirit, she’s funny, laughing and what you see with her is what you get,” LeAnne Payne said.

LeAnne had a message for people to prevent this from happening to them.

“Check fire extinguishers and check your fire alarms. This is a tragedy,” LeAnne Payne said.