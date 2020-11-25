Candidates can now register for jobs at TJX distribution center in Lordstown

Applications are being taken at the Professional Development Center in Youngstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You can register to be a job candidate for the TJX Home Goods Distribution center in Lordstown.

That is taking place at the Professional Development Center, which is on the 7th floor of the Chase Bank Building in downtown Youngstown.

All candidates must register at the center between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome.

Those applying should bring a valid ID and Social Security card.

You can call the Professional Development Center at 330-797-3995 for more information.