YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A candidate that was running for Congress has withdrawn, and any votes for her will not count.

The Mahoning County Board of Elections announced Monday that Shawna Roberts has dropped out of the race for the Democrat nomination in the U.S. House of Representatives 6th District.

Any votes cast for Roberts in early in-person voting, absentee voting or at the polls on Tuesday will not count.

Notification signs will be placed at every voting location across the county reminding voters that Roberts has withdrawn.

Rep. Bill Johnson. R-Marietta is seeking reelection for the post. Other Republicans running against Johnson are John Anderson, Michael Morgenstern and Gregory Zelenitz.

Democrats are Martin Alexander, Louis G. Lyras and Eric S. Jones.