YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley stopped off in Youngstown on Saturday.

He spoke at the Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Center about the need to pull Ohio pension funds from Russian companies.

Gov. DeWine signed an order on Thursday to end Ohio investments and purchases from Russia.

Cranley said there’s over $200 million for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and the State Teachers Retirement System invested and he wants to see it pulled immediately and invested with American companies.

He said bringing that money back to the States would help the retirees who live off their pensions by eliminating some fees paid to investment managers.

“Why did we invest $200 million with Russia to begin with? These are fees that are earned by people who are making money that live on Wall Street at the expense of our retired teachers, at the expense of our retired public employees. All that money if indexed, you cut out the fees, you cut out the investment with dictators and make it easier to give cost of living increases to our retirees,” Cranley said.

He said that moving that money from Russia won’t cause any disruption for the people who receive money through these pension funds.