BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Yellow Brick Place Cancer Wellness Center and Earth Works are creating a sculpture out of tree branches at Boardman Park.

Located near the play structure, the sculpture is in honor of anyone who has been touched by cancer.

Campers from the Boardman Park Camp helped trim branches and place them in the shape of a heart.

“We are creating a sculpture with Earth Works to just symbolize the love that we have for all of our clients and to show the beauty that all of our clients, we see in all of our clients during a very difficult time in their lives,” said Kathleen Moliterno, executive director of Yellow Brick Place.

Yellow Brick Place is a non-profit that provides free services to cancer patients, caregivers and family members. The group hopes to spread more awareness about what it does through this sculpture, and it welcomes to watch the process.

The organization will be working from 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Thursday.