Cancer group spreads holiday cheer to those battling disease

The Apple Breast Cancer Warrior Foundation gave away over 200 holiday comfort bags

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local charity helped those suffering from cancer feel the holiday spirit.

The Apple Breast Cancer Warrior Foundation gave away over 200 holiday comfort bags to those staying in area hospitals receiving treatment from cancer.

In spite of the COVID outbreak, the foundation was still able to gather enough items for their giveaway.

The holiday comfort bags include holiday treats, personal hygiene products and a message of hope from those who donated their time and money to the cause.

The Apple Breast Cancer Warrior Foundation was able to raise nearly $30,000 for the comfort bags.

The foundation plans to have its full calendar of fundraising events, such as their cornhole and softball tournaments, in 2021 to help more people next year.

