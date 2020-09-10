Canceled Columbiana Street Fair also affects businesses hoping for foot traffic

Some businesses close down during the fair, but others stay open for any out-of-towners

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – This weekend was supposed to be the 134th year of the Columbiana Street Fair, but because of the pandemic, it’s not happening.

On a normal year, Main Street would be closed off and rides and vendors would start making their way in.

In years past, the Columbiana Street Fair would be filled with rides, games, entertainment and food, bringing about 50,000 people for that weekend. But because of COVID-19, a unanimous vote was made to not hold it.

“Knowing that none of that can happen, disappointed would be the most appropriate word for what we feel with that,” said Street Fair manager Jacob Sevek.

The Columbiana Street Fair is a great time for local businesses to show off what they have to offer.

“Which is a lot of great exposure for not just the business, not just on Main Street, but all the businesses in the area,” Sevek said. “We get a lot of visibility from a lot of out-of-towners.”

Some businesses aren’t going to be too affected by the cancellations. Sevek owns a barbershop in Columbiana. He, like some other businesses, would close for that weekend, but others will feel the pinch.

“I would expect to see a very, very large increase just between walk-in traffic and those who would purchase something,” Sevek said. “There will be economic impact to it because you’re not going to have that bombardment of people that can go in and go to these businesses that would be open.”

Columbiana Nutrition opened earlier this summer. The owners are new to the town but wanted to bring some joy to everyone.

“Last weekend, we actually made up our own fair specials. They were our shakes and teas but we made them elephant ears, lemon shake-ups,” said Columbiana Nutrition owner Paige Baker.

But both owners say they feel the pain of the town.

“It’s not like what they’re used to. So I totally get where they are coming from of feeling that way, not being able to be a part of something as their tradition each year,” Baker said.

Sevek said reaction has been mixed on canceling the event, but they are currently in the process of planning next year’s street fair.

Right now, Columbiana Uncorked is still planning for their event. It used to be known as the Columbiana Wine Festival.

Organizers said they are still working through many of the guidelines. Organizer Mary Ann Green said they’ve been working closely with the Columbiana County Health Department.

The event is only one day this year. It will be on Oct. 3 from 5-10 p.m.

