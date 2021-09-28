Can you get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?

(WKBN) – This time of the year is when we expect to see a push for flu shots, but is it safe to get one along with the COVID-19 vaccine?

As we enter into flu season, people may want to start looking into getting their flu shot, but can you get both the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine?

“Now, the CDC is saying that it is perfectly safe to get both the COVID vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time,” said Dr. Lindsey Clark of Mercy Health Center.

As of now, only kids as young as 12 can get the COVID vaccine, but for kids younger than that, you can get your hands on the flu vaccine.

“There have been changes this year that now the common flu vaccine that we have is good for two years and up. If you’re 65 and older, there is a special flu vaccine for you,” Clark said.

If you already got the COVID vaccine and you are about to get the booster, right now, the only one you can get is the Pfizer booster.

But the flu vaccine is OK to get at the same time.

“You can get the booster at the same time as your flu vaccine,” Clark said.

Many may remember when they did the COVID vaccine, they had some side effects.

If you get the flu shot, you can also experience some of the same side effects, but just like the COVID shot, they aren’t injecting you with the flu.

“It’s an untrue legend out there that you can get the flu from the flu shot. You cannot get the flu from the flu shot,” said Ron McDermott, of The Hometown Pharmacy.

“So, if you feel bad, that is because your body is reacting to the vaccine. It is creating that immunity, which is what we want,” Clark said.

Lastly, if you do plan to get both shots, they have one recommendation.

“We recommend getting that in different arms so your one arm is not sore,” Clark said.

“If you need to get them in the same arm for some specific reason, they want it separated by an inch or so,” McDermott said.