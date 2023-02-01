YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many Valley residents who receive SNAP benefits are going to see a reduction beginning March 1.

The last COVID-19 emergency allotment for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be at the end of February.

If you receive food assistance, you can request a hearing on the amount of your food assistance at any time during your certification period, according to Ohio Job and Family Services.

While you can’t appeal the COVID-19 emergency allotment reduction, you can ask for a re-evaluation of your circumstances if there is a change that you want the state to know about. This can be done with a state hearing by telephone or in person.

A state hearing is a meeting with you, someone from your local county agency, and a hearing officer from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. At this meeting, you can say why you think your benefit should be changed.

To ask for a hearing, call or write your local agency or write to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Bureau of State Hearings, PO Box 182825, Columbus, Ohio 43218-2825.

The hearing officer will review the facts and recommend a decision.

You can read more about the appeal process in Ohio online.