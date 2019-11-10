Can the Cruiser food drive starts in Trumbull County

The food drive collects food and donations to help fill local food pantries

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Local police departments and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were out across Trumbull County Saturday for the start of the Can the Cruiser food drive.

Officials were out collecting food and donations to help fill local food pantries ahead of the holiday season.

This is the tenth year the event took place.

“We’ve probably helped thousands of people. A little goes a long way. A three dollar donation will get almost a case and a half of food,” said Bazetta Police Chief Christopher Herlinger.

This is the first year the local police departments have partnered with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.